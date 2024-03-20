Letter to the Editor: Randy Gauvin announces bid for State House

I am proud and excited to announce my candidacy as the Republican nominee for Maine House of Representatives District 75, which covers Farmington and Chesterville. With extreme positions being taken in Augusta lately on so many issues that effect citizens, I find it is vitally important to be able to bring Common Sense and strong Maine values back to the legislature.

I am a life-long Mainer, born and raised in Aroostook County. Along with my wife Ruth, a retired teacher, I have lived in Farmington for almost 50 years, where we raised 2 children. We love the Farmington area and it’s people.

I have served the citizens of Farmington and surrounding areas as an EMT/paramedic for 12 years, and then as a Physician Assistant in the Emergency Department of Franklin Memorial Hospital for another 28 years, before retiring in 2020. I want to continue to serve my local community and am anxious to offer a fresh voice in Augusta.

In addition to working in the ER, I was the Emergency Preparedness Coordinator for Franklin Health for over 10 years. There I helped develop a comprehensive care plan for the Bird Flu Epidemic, which was recognized as a model for hospitals in Maine and across the country.

I have been actively involved in the local community. Ruth and I are active members of St. Joseph Church and have held lead volunteer positions at the Center Food Pantry. I am on the Care and Share Food Closet Board of Directors, a member of the Farmington Rotary Club, and the Wilton Fish and Game Association. I volunteer for the American Lung Association’s Trek Across Maine, as well as the Franklin County Emergency Management Agency as an amateur radio operator.

I can be reached via email at rdgauvin@gmail.com, or phone at (207) 778-1962. I am soliciting contributions for my candidacy through traditional financing, not wishing taxpayers to have to pay for my campaign. I consider it an investment in the future of Maine.

Randy Gauvin

Farmington, Maine

Opinion pieces reflect the views of the individual author, and do not reflect the views of the Daily Bulldog, Mt. Blue TV, or Central Maine Media Alliance. Publication of an opinion piece does not equate to endorsement of the content of the piece.