Letter to the Editor: Real RINOs

Beware of people who are oblivious to the obvious. People who lose an election, and believe they won. Not based on evidence. But based on what they “feel.”

I am a Conservative. Many Republicans today delude themselves by calling me a RINO (Republican In Name Only). True Conservatives believe in the Constitution, Democracy, and the rule of law. Donald Trump only believes in himself. Every other value, or person is expendable. Don’t believe me? Pay attention when he speaks. Then watch what he does. Do you really believe if you are loyal to him, you are “special.” If that pitch sounds like a cult, it’s because it is. Today there are even people in some churches whose words and deeds imitate Donald more than they do Jesus. Like Donald, they mistake bluster for courage. They need to feel like they are brave. But they hate real courage. Remember when Donald referred to John McCain as a loser because he had been captured when his jet was shot down in Vietnam. Donald hated McCain for possessing something Donald lacks completely: character. When McCain was offered an early release because his father was an Admiral, he declined because it violated the military code of being released in order of capture. Can you imagine Donald turning down that deal? You can’t. Donald is incapable of putting anyone, or any ideal, above himself. To not see that, you might be a bright person. But you have surrendered your common sense.

Listen to him talking code to encourage cowards to make anonymous threats, against prosecutors, judges, witnesses, poll workers, political opponents, journalists, or anyone else he feels threatened by. Republicans stuck on Trump (the real RINO’s) are stuck on stupid. We’ll soon learn if the Party is too.

James Tweed

Ocean City, New Jersey

Opinion pieces reflect the views of the individual author, and do not reflect the views of the Daily Bulldog, Mt. Blue TV, or Central Maine Media Alliance. Publication of an opinion piece does not equate to endorsement of the content of the piece.