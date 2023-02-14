Letter to the Editor: Regarding Pine State Power

This letter is in response to an upcoming referendum question regarding the formation of Pine State Power. Over the past few years I’ve been very vocal on my opinion of the foreign corporations that own and control CMP. In my opinion they couldn’t run a high fever let alone our power grid. That said the only management that would probably be worse than the current owners would be the State of Maine. I’d like someone to show me one state agency that runs efficiently and budget friendly. Remember Ronald Regan’s famous quote, “The most dangerous nine words are WE’RE FROM THE GOVERNMENT AND WE’RE HERE TO HELP.”

Jay Battersby

Solon, Maine

Opinion pieces reflect the views of the individual author, and do not reflect the views of the Daily Bulldog, Mt. Blue TV, or Central Maine Media Alliance. Publication of an opinion piece does not equate to endorsement of the content of the piece.