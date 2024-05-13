Letter to the Editor: Respecting Freedom of Speech

Dear Shelby Childs:

It is sad to discover that a young lady with such lack of respect and tolerance for the views of others exists in our State. As a rule, I do not respond to such writings, but it seemed to me that an exception might be helpful here.

Ms. Childs, I wrote only one letter to the Bulldog. My letter expressed my support of Israel and the Jewish people. It recognized that America’s culture was founded on the Judeo/Christian beliefs expressed throughout our evolving history. It was written by me alone, and Mr. Pickett, the person you coupled with me, had no input into my writing or thoughts. They were my own, and I accept full responsibility. I also accept Mr. Pickett’s compliment in his own letter as genuine.

After reading my letter, you concluded that I am a bigot, a racist, and a villain. You went on to say that I was a confused and uninformed person and that my writing in support of the Jewish people was divisive, destructive, and toxic. Finally, you said my “scripts were not welcome here.”

Hopefully, Ms. Shelby, your life is not as shallow and as lacking in intelligent thought as your comments imply. Racist, villain, divisive, bigot, confused, and uninformed are badges of honor I wear proudly. It is not the first time arrogant ill-informed close- minded people have tried to end debate or shut down free speech with insults. All are very disturbing.

The last thing you said, “ that your script is not welcome here,“ is the most disturbing of all. Our Country was founded on freedom of speech and remained dedicated to that Constitutional concept for almost 250 years. Not until recent times have folks, like you, tried to shut down free speech.

Your word “here,” as far as I am concerned, implies this publication. This publication is our modern town square. The Daily Bulldog, more than some others, has thus far been super tolerant of free speech and has published many different viewpoints. In fact, it appears founded on that honest principle of journalism and deserves respect. All constructive viewpoints are thought provoking and necessary to a functioning democracy.

I am sorry that my defense of the Jewish people and our historical alliance with them is so offensive to you. I am also sorry that you found it necessary to react so childishly. Please know that despite your reaction, I remain unintimidated by your words. I will continue to speak up to whenever I feel injustices I perpetrated by democrats, republicans, or others. I will continue to put my State and my Country first and insulting name calling will not silence me.

I hope in the future you will consider writing intelligently and present an honest counter point of view. I hope you will refrain from simplistic name calling or attacking the character of the folks offering ideas which may be opposed to your own.

I think you will find honest counter replies much more rewarding to both you and others.

God Bless you, Shelby.

Michael T. Peters

Orlando, Florida and Lewiston, Maine

Formerly of Dixfield

Opinion pieces reflect the views of the individual author, and do not reflect the views of the Daily Bulldog, Mt. Blue TV, or Central Maine Media Alliance. Publication of an opinion piece does not equate to endorsement of the content of the piece.