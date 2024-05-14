Letter to the Editor: Response to Michael Peters

Dear Mr. Peters,

I couldn’t help but notice your eye wateringly awful proclamation of pride in your racist, bigoted, and divisive views in your recent response to my post. Congratulations, I suppose, on achieving the remarkable feat of embracing ignorance with such gusto. It takes a special kind of talent to revel in being on the wrong side of history.

I’ll be sure to add your letter to my collection of “Things That Belong in the Trash.” It’s right next to my “How to Lose Friends and Alienate People” handbook, which, incidentally, seems to have been ghostwritten by you.

In the meantime, feel free to bask in the glory of your own ignorance. Just remember, while you’re busy patting yourself on the back for your backward views, the rest of us will be here, making progress and leaving you in the dust.

With sincere condolences for your lack of enlightenment,

Shelby Childs

Farmington, Maine

Opinion pieces reflect the views of the individual author, and do not reflect the views of the Daily Bulldog, Mt. Blue TV, or Central Maine Media Alliance. Publication of an opinion piece does not equate to endorsement of the content of the piece.