Letter to the Editor: Returning to a citizen’s congress

A recent press release issued by U.S. Term Limits (USTL), highlighting their efforts to garner support for term limits on Congress, indicated clearly that I have emerged as a vocal advocate for this cause. My decision to pledge support for term limits on Congress underscores my commitment to representing the will of the majority of voters who are demanding change in Washington.

As the only candidate/signer in my race to commit to the USTL pledge thus far, I am attempting to encourage a Congress comprised of citizen legislators rather than entrenched career politicians. In echoing USTL President Philip Blumel’s sentiments, “I believe that now, more than ever, America needs elected officials who prioritize the interests of their constituents over personal political longevity.”

The USTL pledge I signed emphasizes a commitment to cosponsoring, voting for, and defending a resolution for an Article V convention aimed solely at enacting term limits on Congress. While campaigning for the Maine State Senate in District 19, I have heard over and over again the frustration of my friends and neighbors. More and more folks express the concern that many Representatives of the people, serving 20, 30, or more years in Congress, appear to accomplish more for their own interests rather than those of their constituents. Many retire as multi-millionaires on salaries that have never exceeded $174,000 per year in our history.

I recognize the significance of this effort and stand ready to collaborate with fellow legislators to achieve the necessary buy-in for a national convention on term limits. I think representative government is better delivered with new ideas and new perspectives introduced by fresh faces and honest enthusiasm. I believe our founding fathers were correct when they created a Constitution providing honest representation by a truly citizen congress, and I am proud to support their vision.

Joe Martin

Rumford, Maine

Candidate for Maine State Senate in District 19

Opinion pieces reflect the views of the individual author, and do not reflect the views of the Daily Bulldog, Mt. Blue TV, or Central Maine Media Alliance. Publication of an opinion piece does not equate to endorsement of the content of the piece.