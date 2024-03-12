Letter to the Editor: Richard ‘Dick’ Morton announces candidacy for Farmington Select Board

To My Fellow Farmington Residents: My name is Dick Morton,and I am running for the open Farmington Selectman seat. I have no special agenda, other than to be a conscientious steward of our tax dollars and community assets. Preserving and repairing our roads and buildings, fire and public safety funding, long term capital planning, the effects of revaluation, affordable housing financing, and planning for the inevitable revenue stream variations ahead are all challenges that will face us in the coming months. My past experience as an elected county official, Library Trustee, Hospital Trustee, and advocate for clients before the Board of Selectmen should give me a strong background for deciding the issues that come before the board.

Growing up in Farmington, I experienced a strong sense of community. I still feel that every day when I walk into the post office, visit with neighbors at Hannaford, or wander the trails of Flint Woods and the old narrow gauge roadbed. I will admit that I am sometimes skeptical of change, but I know that change can mean progress and prosperity. Our charge should be to preserve our town’s character, as we embrace changes that move us forward.

I am running because I love my hometown and want to serve Farmington and all of you. I would appreciate your support on Town Meeting Day, March 25th.

Thank you,

Richard ‘Dick’ Morton

Farmington, Maine

Opinion pieces reflect the views of the individual author, and do not reflect the views of the Daily Bulldog, Mt. Blue TV, or Central Maine Media Alliance. Publication of an opinion piece does not equate to endorsement of the content of the piece.