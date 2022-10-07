Letter to the Editor: Roadway sign ugliness

In the last few days, I have learned of far too much funny business with the pre-election signs that have been put up at the end of our driveways, at intersection triangles, and other public spaces. Some may think of it as cute (funny business) but there is nothing funny about it. Here is what I’m talking about:

It is ugly that there are many instances of people removing the opposite candidates’ signs and/or obstructing the view of the opponent’s signs by propping one’s own favored candidate’s sign immediately in front, thus blocking the view. When I see this stuff going on, it tends to turn me against the party doing it. (Not the desired effect, I’m sure).

Thankfully, all those signs (and tv commercials, for that matter) will be gone before we know it, so let’s have some respect in the meantime and let the signs do their job. We hear a lot about freedom, so how about free speech, supporting the candidates, their campaigns, and their message, from either side. If we are to call ourselves a Democracy, we can start by respecting the right of campaign supporters to get their message out there with these roadway signs. Enough with ugliness already.

Eileen Kreutz

