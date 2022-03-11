Letter to the Editor: Ropeless lobstering is not the answer

I grew up in a lobster fishing family and I think I know a thing or two about how to live, thrive, and survive on the water. So I was surprised to read a recent column, (“Ropeless Technology Ahead of the Wave,” March 2) authored by a “wild mushroom entrepreneur” who seems to think she actually knows best when it comes to the future of the lobster industry.

It is accurate to say the Maine lobster industry faces an uncertain future, but not because of the endangered North Atlantic right whale. The real threat comes from Washington, DC where bureaucrats have come up with a one size fits all “solution” to protect the whale without any regard for what these policies will do to those who make their living hauling traps and to the image of our entire state where lobster is practically our logo and lobstering is a $2 billion business. The truth is that this is not a case of either/or. It is possible to both protect the whale and the lobster industry.

So called “ropeless fishing” is not the answer, however, despite the author’s glowing review of this unproven technology. It remains untested, is nowhere near ready to be widely used, and certainly not safety tested. Lots of questions remain – such as what happens if a trap goes overboard that accidentally catches my stern man? I’m supposed to scramble and push buttons on my iPhone as he or she is dragged to the ocean bottom? There are times when I can’t get a cell signal in my living room, let alone in the middle of the ocean. This isn’t funny. This is life and death.

No lobsterman wants to hurt the right whales. In fact, the federal government acknowledges that Maine fishing gear has never been known to kill a whale. That’s why whatever the ultimate solution is – it should be based on sound science and actually fix the real problem.

John Leonard

Portland