Ukraine has been under growing pressure from Russia since at least 2015. Back then a friend of mine was in the Baltic Sea for training maneuvers that were supposed to remind Russia that NATO remained a force to be reckoned with. There were direct references to the threat Ukraine faced in reports like this one:

The only reason Russia was able to attack Ukraine is because NATO allowed it. If that organization was not undermined by those who objected to the restraint they and the United Nations showed in the Middle East, then they could have positioned enough assets in the region to ensure Ukraine was not attacked, but that was not to be. The nations who could have made that happen simply had too much invested in the Middle East to muster more than an occasional show of force, which is what the maneuvers mentioned above were all about.

When it comes right down to it, the problem is our tendency to oversimplify these things. For instance, when I began to study the Middle East to support United Nations efforts to curb the growth of extremism in 1990, it was already clear most Americans thought the solution could be easily resolved with force. They had already lost sight of the fact that every nation in the region (Saudi Arabia, Israel, and Iran included) supported extremist groups throughout the Cold War and would likely continue to contribute to the problem for the foreseeable future. That meant we could deploy to solve one problem only to find we were chasing extremists that one or several of these nations created to keep us fighting battles that would undermine regions they wished to exploit. That was well understood throughout the Cold War, and was the reason why we never truly allied ourselves with any Middle Eastern nation until it was over.

Personally, I think it’s unlikely Ukraine has a future apart from Russia at this point. They have been turning Ukrainians for years with little or no resistance from NATO. I know a few of those turned even approached Nova Scotia claiming to be interested in building a satellite launch facility and natural gas storage site in an attempt to bolster the brand; Russian Ukraine that is. Neither project went anywhere, though fully permitted, because the Russian/Ukrainian investors never intended to do more than plant the seed that reunification might not be such a bad thing. Similar efforts were carried out elsewhere that ended the same.

That’s how complicated these things are. If you want to prevent something like what’s happening in Ukraine right now you have to commit to it when the first sign of trouble presents itself, then remain committed to it and the experts assigned to deal with it. You can’t let politicians come in later and undermine them the way United Nations weapons inspectors were undermined after reporting there was no active chemical weapons program in Iraq so a major change of course could be justified. Trust me, that’s happened here too.

I think what we can realistically do right now is recommit ourselves to the mission and values NATO and the United Nations always stood for. Peace is the objective and together we’ll work to prevent nations from being undermined as Ukraine has been. We won’t wait until the invasion begins and there’s no longer a way to protect innocent men, women, and children from the horrors of war if we do step in.

Jamie Beaulieu

Farmington, Maine