Letter to the Editor: Second amendment rights

Friends, our 2nd Amendment rights are under attack. Right now in Maine, anti-gun billionaire Michael Bloomberg and his deep-pocketed gun-grabbing advocacy groups are attempting to pass some of the most extreme gun control in the country. And our current 2nd District Congressman, Jared Golden, is doing the same.

I’m writing to ask that you join me in fighting back.

Armed with manipulated statistics and national progressive talking points, these anti-gun lawmakers and their allies — like Jared Golden and progressive Democrats in Augusta — are in a full-court press to strip Mainers of their Second Amendment.

From banning guns commonly used for hunting to a gun registry and many points in between, it has become clear Bloomberg, Golden, and Augusta’s far left will leave no stone unturned to remove your Constitutional rights.

My perspective is that we should leave law-abiding citizens alone and focus on providing a long-overdue expansion of mental healthcare access in Maine — particularly in rural Maine. Giving our frontline workers necessary resources to treat Mainers in need is a commonsense solution that will make our state more safe.

In the weeks to come, these anti-gun bills will receive votes in Augusta, and Golden will continue to push his gun control agenda. I humbly ask my fellow 2nd Amendment supporters to pitch in and back our campaign. I also urge my fellow rural Mainers to contact their representatives — they need to hear from you, the people, instead of Michael Bloomberg — and ask them to oppose these bills.

Austin Theriault

Fort Kent, Maine

Maine State Representative District 1

Candidate for Maine’s 2nd Congressional District

