Letter to the Editor: Silencing Maine Voices

CMP is once again trying to silence the voice of Mainers. They have asked the courts to deny a jury trial in their vested rights battle. They knew what they were risking when they continued to work after the project was contested. They’re wasting more taxpayer money by taking this to court. They do not care about us, only their shareholders. Mainers voted overwhelmingly against the destructive CMP corridor. I hope the jury members see how dishonest and underhanded CMP has been.

Jennifer Harmon

Windham, Maine

