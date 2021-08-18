Letter to the Editor: Skatepark interest

I live next to the skatepark in Farmington. I watched as teens and adults worked together to uncover the original features. All last spring and summer they worked tirelessly to reveal the ‘pools’.

Living next to the park I have had the opportunity to meet many of those who have been using it.

As with any public or event space, there are a few who mistreat it but I have found the majority of those who skate there are respectful. I offered my dumpster for trash after the garbage can disappeared and the same skaters often bring an armful of trash down.

Rarely is it noisy past 10 p.m. It can be difficult to discern between people hanging at Hippach and hanging at the skate park. Perhaps a check in around 10 p.m. by the police would be helpful.

When I walk over there, I do not see beer bottles inside OR outside of the fence.

Yes, it can be noisy, yes sometimes the trash piles up, yes kids are hanging out there, but where are they to go? At the skatepark there is activity that gets them off electronics. At the skatepark they interact in person and learn skills. At the skatepark they are able to be teenagers, some older perhaps, but most of the under 18 seem to be gone at dark.

As an adult I understand the liability factor for parks and rec. I am not sure how it is any different than kids playing on the swing set or the bridge being taken out with no fence put up.

I would like to work with those interested in raising money to resurface the park. If interested, they can email me at LokisWorkshopLLC@Gmail.com

Thank you

Darlene Patrick

Farmington