Letter to the Editor: Smoke and Mirrors

After a few legislators tried to rush through the bill that would have given ten political appointees total control of our electric grid, the ramifications of it were studied. The Maine Public Utilities Commission found the consequences of that bill poorly considered, let alone understood. I find it reasonable, therefore, that I should see this morning an opinion that asks us to imagine fantastical things when considering the referendum that bill inspired. For this is only an idea that works in the imagination.

This idea is not a response to the problems that have made electricity so expensive. It is a response to the propaganda those responsible for making our electricity so expensive used to distance themselves from it though. This propaganda, and the activist groups that spread it, were mobilized by contributions made by the electric generators who refused to support the introduction of a transmission line that was to address the factors that make it so.

Natural gas prices, the cost of electrification, the introduction of alternative energy solutions, are all meant to be addressed by working with our neighbors north of the border. By introducing hydroelectricity generated in Quebec our dependence on natural gas is reduced, this lowers prices, as the limited amount of natural gas we’re able to store at any given time is freed up for use in other sectors. The proposed introduction of bidirectional electric transmission allows us to use Quebec’s hydroelectric reservoirs to store electricity. This allows us to avoid the expense of battery storage. As alternative solutions deployed here begin generating more electricity than we can immediately utilize, it can be sent north along those lines and sold. When they aren’t producing enough, electric interests in Quebec will open the flood gates and send the excess electricity they generate south. This significantly reduces the cost of alternative energy deployment by eliminating the need for battery storage and by providing generators access to new markets.

Why was CMP targeted though it doesn’t generate electricity or set electric prices? It was an obvious scapegoat for those who knew in interfering with these plans they’d add cost. It was tasked with building the transmission line that would force those using natural gas in New England, to generate power, to accept a reduction in profit. By saying CMP was doing this to increase its profit margin, the generators trying to protect there’s could go unnoticed. This is also why they worked through political leaders, like Tom Saviello, to create the political action committees that would mobilize activists. What better way to make it appear this wasn’t about them? The expense though, they’d recoup that by increasing their bid before the Maine Public Utilities Commission.

For those of you unfamiliar with the process through which standard electric prices are determined, it’s the MPUC that hears arguments in favor of doing so directly from electric generators. CMP has no say in the matter. They bill on the behalf of electric generators because this is what our legislators decided they should do when their generating facilities were sold to NextEra, a Florida based company. I mention them here because they contributed the most to this effort to confuse. They purchased these facilities when CMP was broken up. Immediately thereafter they argued they should replace CMP entirely, which would have defeated the purpose of breaking CMP up in the first place. The decision was meant to introduce competition, reduce prices. NextEra wanted a monopoly.

Who would benefit from a grid controlled by ten political appointees? Whoever held more sway over them. Think about this for a minute. Political leaders are no longer concerned with expense. Our national debt has sextupled since 2000. That is it’s increased 6-fold, nearly 7-fold. Personal debt levels have risen as well. We just don’t manage debt as we used to. Some of our political leaders are looking for a way to exploit this on the state level. I know you’re thinking, “Maine isn’t in debt”. Not yet. The political leaders behind this effort would change that. They see debt as an untapped resource in Maine. One they can use to further their careers, and the interests of electric generators, if they can just convince you to let them. They ask you to believe they could revolutionize the grid if you allow them because they see it as a means to free up this cash for those who want to rush alternative energy development.

NextEra, through it’s subsidiary NexAmp, might benefit greatly from such a decision. It’s responsible for the solar farm here in Farmington and for others like it in Maine. It has capitalized on the confusion it created, the concern working closely with our neighbors to the north wouldn’t pay off as intended.

Jamie Beaulieu, MA GeoSciences

Farmington, Maine

Opinion pieces reflect the views of the individual author, and do not reflect the views of the Daily Bulldog, Mt. Blue TV, or Central Maine Media Alliance. Publication of an opinion piece does not equate to endorsement of the content of the piece.