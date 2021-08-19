Letter to the Editor: So what’s the problem?

It is so interesting that those who say they distrust the doctors and scientists about getting vaccinated against Covid-19 are the very same ones who rush to those very same doctors and scientists when they get sick from it. Apparently after they get infected they have a huge epiphany and realize that Covid is not a hoax, and those doctors and scientists were right. It is always so sad when people have to learn things the hard way. But here is the thing. The unvaccinated, who like to go on and on about their “rights”, are violating everyone else’s rights. They are taking up hospital beds that people with other illnesses need. They are making the rest of us have to comply with re-implemented mitigation rules. And, worst of all, they are creating new Covid variants that may be vaccine-resistant. So it is good that we are seeing more vaccine mandates. And more will be coming. Vaccine mandates are nothing new. We have had them for generations for school and college attendance, to travel to certain places overseas, for military service, etc. And hey, even Mr. and Mrs. Trump got the vaccine and recommend getting it. So what’s the problem? Those of us who have gotten the vaccine have rights too, and I for one am tired of the unvaccinated people trampling on OUR rights.

Ron Bilancia

Brewer