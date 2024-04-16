Letter to the Editor: Solutions require more than technology

Technologists can push us in the wrong direction, as occurred when they explained how easy war in the Middle East would be if we trusted them. I was on the front lines of this movement for a minute, convinced we could disrupt the terror network Saudi Arabia constructed from what was left of the Mujahedin after the Soviets were driven from Afghanistan in 1989. I was later told we’d develop electronic sensors that would help us avoid the false positives chemical weapons detections that slowed progress in the first Gulf War. You know what I’m talking about because you were told smart weapons would make war in the Middle East a breeze so many times you probably believed it.

Thirty years later I hope it’s obvious that was a mistake, as technologists now argue that they’ll solve global warming as easily. It’s not so simple, and you need to know that. The internal combustion engine became a problem when it was deployed by technologists who refused to address the concerns of scientists who warned the pollutants it produced would reek havoc if not addressed. The same now occurs as electronics are deployed without care for the toxins released in the process.

Electronic waste is the fastest growing form of toxic waste. Server farms consume vast amounts of energy and water as they’re cooled. Batteries litter our landfills. And, mining waste generated by those attempting to meet the material demands of this industry are overwhelming our effort to sequester the toxins it contains. In other words, we have a big problem and it’s being lost to the propaganda that says this is all politics. It’s not, it’s science trying to make sure we don’t make the same mistakes we made last time warnings like these were ignored.

Global warming is a problem. It’s going to get worse no matter what we do for a while because we waited too long to act. I could pretend that’s not the case, but I don’t think that’s going to stop you from encouraging us to act. What you need to know is that we’ll make matters worse if technology is thrown at the problem without care, even if that technology is cleaner than fossil-fuels. We need to develop the means to recycle this technology as it’s deployed, and we need to deploy it in such a way we can be sure we’ll make the most of the limited and in demand materials they’re made from have the greatest possible impact.

As you’ve been told, this problem is global and won’t be resolved by communities acting haphazardly. The mining industry can’t meet the demands of an effort like that. I know it’s frustrating to be told patience is required, but that’s just the way it is. Every time we act without it we make bigger problems for ourselves.

Jamie Beaulieu

Farmington, Maine

Opinion pieces reflect the views of the individual author, and do not reflect the views of the Daily Bulldog, Mt. Blue TV, or Central Maine Media Alliance. Publication of an opinion piece does not equate to endorsement of the content of the piece.