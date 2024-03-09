Letter to the Editor: Speaker Johnson demonstrated respect for America

I watched the State of the Union speech last Thursday evening with great interest. I wanted to hear an honest recitation of the accomplishments of this President and the democrats in charge. I also wanted to hear a plan to address our many ongoing problems. Unfortunately, all I heard was justification for failure, denial of problems, and no solutions for America’s future.

I did witness/watch our new Speaker behind the President. Even though I am certain he disagreed with much the President said, he was polite and pleasant throughout the speech. As in past years, the President handed the Speaker a copy of his address at the outset. He graciously accepted.

One thing that stood out to me was how respectful of the Presidency Speaker Johnson remained. Unlike Nancy Pelosi, who uniquely disgraced her Speakership by ripping up the President’s speech near the conclusion of the broadcast, Speaker Johnson stood proudly for both America and his position. Although Biden’s blatant “misrepresentations” of the state of our union and his lack of vision for the future were obvious, our Speaker remained a gentleman throughout.

To all my friends and neighbors, I hope you watched the speech and witnessed the untruths. Our Country deserves better. A better future and an honest recognition of how socialism and globalism fail.

Thank you, Mr. Speaker, for showing your class at this speech. You represented our nation well. May God Bless you and give you the strength and wisdom to unite our Country and our people.

Rep. Tammy Schmersal-Burgess

House District 77

Mexico, Maine

Opinion pieces reflect the views of the individual author, and do not reflect the views of the Daily Bulldog, Mt. Blue TV, or Central Maine Media Alliance. Publication of an opinion piece does not equate to endorsement of the content of the piece.