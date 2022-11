A beautiful October day brought out lots of ghost and goblins to the Jay VFW Post’s annual Trunk or Treat on Saturday, Oct. 29 from 1 to 3 p.m. This year Foothills Chiropractic took part with Auxiliary and Post members to make this year’s event a success with roughly 200 children and their families attending.

A big thank you to the community.

VFW Post 3335

Jay, Maine