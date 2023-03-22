Letter to the Editor: Sunday Hunting

I see that the Sunday hunting law may allow hunting with a cross bow only for deer on Sunday. Rifle hunters will still not be allowed to hunt deer on Sundays. I guess the is fair because these cross bow hunters only have the months of October and November to hunt deer while us mere mortal rifle hunters still will have the four week season except for Sunday.

How about this to even things up. During the October archery season on the odd number days left hand rifle hunters can hunt deer and on the even days the right hand rifle hunters can hunt deer. This would change over left to right, right to left on odd and even years.

Like usual the government is pitting one hunting group against another. Never knew cross bow hunters were so important to the ecology and were better than everyone else.

Jay Battersby

Solon, Maine

