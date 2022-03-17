Letter to the Editor: Sunrise Movement

We are from Sunrise Movement Franklin County, a youth-led activist group in the area. Most of us are local high school students and all of us have grown up as a part of this community. We all enjoy Maine’s environment and are currently advocating for The Pine Tree Amendment to support the rights to a healthy state.

The Pine Tree Amendment (LD 489), ensures that Maine people have the right to a clean and healthy environment for many generations to come, and that future laws and permits will respect the environmental rights of the state. The right to a healthy environment belongs in the state constitution on par with our right to vote!

We believe that everyone deserves the equal right to a clean and healthy environment and that our government should be accountable to protect and maintain those rights. Many industries in Maine rely heavily on the environment, including logging, agriculture, and the ski industry. Maine wildlife and ecosystems should be preserved and maintained. Our right to a clean and healthy environment should be protected for generations to come.

If you are a person living and working in Maine, become an advocate of the Pine Tree Amendment by signing one of the many sector letters! Visit the Pine Tree Amendment website for more information.

Maya Kellett

Isabelle Rogers

Phoebe Haslam

Moriah Reusch