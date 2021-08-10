Letter to the Editor: Sustainable solutions to decades-old problems

Franklin County is receiving almost six million dollars in funds from the American Rescue Plan Act. As a result, requests from towns in Franklin County will be varied and will seek to address current issues. In addition, the reasoning behind the numerous recommendations from towns in Franklin County and across the state will be diverse and seek to address the current problems of the respective jurisdiction.

This is an opportune time to address persistent, long-term social issues that require taxpayer funds year after year.

Social Conditions.

Recidivism, the tendency of a convicted criminal to re-offend, indicates that “punishment” for law violation requires an improved system. A system based on punishment is appropriate for some; however additional considerations are needed to determine “what works” for others. Thus, indications point to system expansion to improve what may be called “going straight” and requires new scrutiny in reengineering.

Historically, many public and private agencies have the same client. Often in exclusion from one another, the diversity of services and treatment may not achieve the change goals. As such, lasting change is often elusive, and the problems continue as before. However, long-term solutions are possible; the key is sustainability planning, a proven model, where the 65 percent recidivism rate is reduced.

The potential for positive and sustainable change exists for many, providing opportunity, benefiting self and society, and improving the quality of life for all. However, in multiple instances, decades of incarceration do not achieve permanent change, necessitating innovative modification.

Reentry with Sustainable Goals.

Prisoner reentry and renewed effort to strengthen pre-incarceration prevention go hand in hand and can improve current systems. I support funding services that address the opportunity to assist people in acquiring positive forward transformation. I speak of crime, substance abuse, mental health, domestic violence, employment, health, housing, and resilience building. Establishing goals for continued growth and fulfillment of life result in positive change.

If an individual chooses crime, the taxpayer ultimately covers the cost of criminal justice, adjudication, victimization, and multiple associated expenses. “Researchers have estimated varying annual costs of crime, including totals of $690 billion, $1.57 trillion, and $3.41 trillion, adjusted to 2016 dollars.” Examples are numerous. A contrast, in 2018, there were 67,367 drug overdose deaths in the United States, a 4.1 percent decline from 2017 (70,237 deaths).

Indeed, there are improved methods to assist change and stop re-offending. They involve planning, collaboration, and the application of sustainable solutions as goals.

What Is Taking Place?

The Office of the Franklin County Sheriff is engaged in multiple services and programs for inmates. Individuals are sentenced to the Franklin County Jail by a Judge, following a prosecution by the District Attorney, and defended by the Defense Attorney. In addition, the Jail staff provides and hosts multiple services to include education, physiological, mental health, substance abuse, and other services. It is a valued and humane group of providers and is commended.

The need to have continued services on release is critical. If sustainable change is to occur, continued, concentrated, and appropriate care must follow. A model leading to lifestyle transformation improves success rates. The goal is a reduction in behavior that creates problems for self and society. It is at that point, society benefits!

Change to the decades-old system of punishment is evolving. As a result, improved life, reduced issues and problems, opportunity, and a fulfilling social existence becomes possible. Nonetheless, recidivism remains high and indicates an insufficient focus on the contributing issues—a continuing weakness in the justice and social system.

As a positive example, the Franklin County Health Network (FCHN) provides oversight and guidance to reduce opioid use. Working with multiple providers to collaboratively address these severe issues provides positive change. It is a model with the potential for reducing social problems regardless of size and scope.

Influence of Common Sense and Forethought.

Returning to the federal money giveaway, is this the right time to address sustainable solutions to decades-old issues? Absolutely! Reducing crime, victimization, and a substantial number of associated problems is long past due. For example, the actual cost of drug abuse in the U.S. topped $1 Trillion annually (Psychology Today, 2017) . In addition, the nation’s drug epidemic (one issue) is equal to 5 percent of the United States Gross Domestic Product (GDP) on an annual basis. Is that not cause to reflect on how society can improve on problem-solving outcomes?

Investing in mental health and addiction recovery services and the infrastructure that supports them, including recovery centers and recovery housing, provide a bridge too often missing. But, emerging from jail or prison with ongoing issues and few solutions is foolhardy and contributes to the continued high recidivism—additionally, the severe impact on public wellbeing.

We have an opportunity to address long-standing social issues; the benefit of doing so holds promise for the future. Perhaps we can determine how Franklin County can step to the plate and make sustainable changes.

Thank you!

Richard C. Lumb, Ph.D.

Wilton

Emeritus & Chair, SUNY Brockport