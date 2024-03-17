Letter to the Editor: Sydney Brown announces Farmington Selectboard candidacy

My name is Sydney Brown, I am writing to announce my candidacy for the Farmington Selectboard open seat and to share with our community the values and qualities I bring to this important role.

I first came to Farmington over a decade ago as a student at UMF, drawn in by the college but ultimately recognizing the people and community as my home. Since moving, I have been deeply committed to remaining an active member of our community in my various professional and volunteer roles, such as Circulation Staff and Board member at the Farmington Public Library, TRIO advisor for first-generation low-income students at UMF, and in my current role serving as a Confidential Resource Advisor supporting individuals facing situations of interpersonal violence such as sexual assault and domestic violence.

Through each of these roles, I’ve been privileged to contribute to our town’s growth and well-being. Now, I’m ready to take that dedication to the next level by working collaboratively with you to build a bright future for Farmington—one where every voice is heard, every idea is valued, and every neighbor thrives.

With a deep-rooted love for our town and a passion for positive change, I’m eager to roll up my sleeves and serve our community with integrity, empathy, and a listening ear. I plan to utilize my educational background, which underscores the importance of active listening, to ensure that my advocacy for community change is rooted in the voices of Farmington residents. If elected, I pledge to make myself readily available to connect with residents, offering a listening ear to their concerns, ideas, and aspirations for our community.

My motivation for seeking this seat on the Selectboard is not about any specific agenda. It is rooted in my desire to support our community. A simple desire to accomplish very basic goals: to increase community engagement, improve the lives of Farmington residents, and to ensure responsible governance with a foundation of integrity, accountability, and financial stewardship.

If elected, I will tirelessly uphold the trust placed in me by the residents of Farmington. I will serve this community with honesty and transparency, leading by example to inspire others to join me in fostering positive transformations and preserving valuable traditions within our beloved town.

Thank you for considering my candidacy,

Sydney Brown

Farmington, Maine

Opinion pieces reflect the views of the individual author, and do not reflect the views of the Daily Bulldog, Mt. Blue TV, or Central Maine Media Alliance. Publication of an opinion piece does not equate to endorsement of the content of the piece.