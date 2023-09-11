Letter to the Editor: Thank you, Maine Legislature, thanks for nothing

Finally the State of Maine did a service for senior citizens of this state in the form of freezing the property taxes for those Maine residents over sixty five. I remember thinking at the time this was the break senior citizens of this state received after a lifetime of working and paying taxes to keep this great state operating. Then low and behold this tax break was canceled after one year. The news I read is that a few recipients took advantage of the system through loopholes or maybe out and out cheating the system. So because of some maybe fraud by a few we all lose this new entitlement for seniors. Why is it then when there is fraud in the Welfare System the Legislature doesn’t end welfare. Am I the only one that sees the irony?

Jay Battersby

Solon, Maine

