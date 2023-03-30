Letter to the Editor: Thank you to local voters

I would like to thank the voters of Farmington for their vote last Monday. It was gratifying to see a good-sized turnout of 625 voters for a local election. I’m happy that they chose to exercise their right to vote.

I would like to thank all the other candidates who chose to put themselves out there to serve the town. We all win when people commit to participate.

Finally I would like to thank the Daily Bulldog and print media for allowing a forum that is available to present ourselves and our views. It makes us stronger when we are able to work together.

Thank you for everyone that voted and all those who supported me.

Very truly yours,

Dennis E. O’Neil

Farmington, Maine

