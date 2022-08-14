Letter to the editor: Thanks go to Franklin County Budget Committee and the Commissioners

The new Franklin County budget includes an allocation for several social services agencies. The consortium of these agencies thanks both the Franklin County Budget Committee and the Commissioners for supporting the agencies’ work as they provide services to assist older residents of Franklin County.

The consortium includes Western Maine Community Action, Franklin County Adult Education, Franklin County Children’s Task Force, SeniorsPlus, Androscoggin Home Care and Hospice, and Sexual Assault Prevention and Response Services (SAPARS). They have come together to support older adults to remain safely and independently at home.

Whether it be the installation of adaptive equipment from Western Maine Community Action, in-home health care from Androscoggin Home Care + Hospice, support from the Children’s Task Force for grandparents caring for grandchildren, or Adult Education training new CNAs or in-home personal care staff, these services assist our older residents to remain at home.

Additionally, SeniorsPlus will offer its array of services including Meals on Wheels, caregiver support, care coordination, and education throughout the county, and SAPARS will be providing training and support to caregivers.

Forty-six percent of Franklin County households have a resident who is 65 years or older. People over the age of 65 make up 21.7% of the population of Franklin County. Twelve percent of our seniors live alone. This group of organizations is committed to keeping older residents living, thriving, and remaining where they want to be: home!

Again, we thank Franklin County for supporting and prioritizing this important work for older residents in Franklin County.

James Trundy, Western Maine Community Action

Fen Fowler, Farmington Resident

John Rosenwald, Farmington Resident

Betsy Sawyer-Manter, SeniorsPlus

Renee Whitley, Franklin County Children’s Task Force

Charlie Woodworth, Greater Franklin Economic and Community Development

Nancy Allen, Franklin County Adult Education

Meagan Davis, Sexual Assault Prevention and Response Services

Thomas Fogerty, Androscoggin Home Care + Hospice