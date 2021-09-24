Letter to the Editor: The best opportunity we’ll have for a long time

This past spring, voters in many area towns agreed to endorse a carbon cash-back national climate policy because it would be effective at reducing carbon emissions and fair to U.S. households, thanks to a monthly dividend that everyone would receive equally.

Now is a great time to push elected officials toward this policy, which would not require government funds and yet would accomplish so much in pollution reduction and renewable energy job creation. By charging a fee to fuel producers, we would be working with market economics to shift the economy to renewables before it is too late.

You can send your own message to Senator King, Senator Collins, Congressman Golden, or President Biden urging them to “support a carbon fee and dividend policy in the budget reconciliation process,” or contact the President through this link:

https://citizensclimatelobby.org/white-house/

Let’s take this opportunity to make a big difference for the climate – it may be the best one we’ll have for a long time.

Cynthia Stancioff

Chesterville