Letter to the Editor: The corrupting influence of greed

When I think of our unproductive wars for dominance in the Middle East and the referendum that stalled regional attempts to decarbonize New England last year, I can’t help but see the influence of greed. In each case institutions I worked with were manipulated by politicians moved by money that originated with one industry. The fossil fuels industry.

I was with the Naval War College Marine Detachment for officer selection and training when I first understood the power of money in politics. Overlooking the Naval War College are the mansions of families who were enriched by the unfair policies that led to the Great Depression and several wars for conquest that never should have been fought. That made it an interesting place to learn that our Admirals and Generals were having a hard time convincing Congress it was time to invest heavily in terrorism prevention.

The Marines and Sailors I trained with there, in 1999, were all already respected members of the Marine Corps and Navy. All held at least a secret clearance, and most were non-commissioned officers already. We were seen as a possible asset in the attempt to persuade Congress to invest in security and not war in the Middle East for that reason, and were encouraged to relay what we learned from those Admirals and Generals who advised as much for that reason.

You know how that turned out. We failed. Congress refused to invest in security in the Middle East and in those areas targeted by the proxies of Middle Eastern nations that desired war so they could once again profit from defense spending there. And the very understanding that this is why we were provoked in the first place has been whitewashed by politicians who value the wealth of those nations more than they do America.

Something similar happened here last year, as politicians moved by investments petroleum dependent electricity generators made in an effort to kill a transmission line being established to further regional decarbonization plans pushed the referendum that has stalled it. I studied this carefully, uncovered the connection between the industry that first attempted to bar regional governments from setting carbon limits, then to persuade those entities responsible for reducing emissions from moving forward with those plans, before resorting to misinformation and public referendum. It’s the least I could do with the graduate degree in Earth Science I was able to attain because a local professor committed to the effort to decarbonize and root out misinformation had taken an interest in me.

I do wish he’d been around to remind us that cow farts and swamp gas were not responsible for the overactive greenhouse effect at the heart of this battle, as I think he’d have been more effective than I, but once again I’ve done what I was trained to do. I’ve pushed back against an effort that was designed to enrich a few at the expense of many. The money Central Maine Power and Hydro-Quebec invested was put forth to support a decarbonization effort that was fully vetted by multiple state and federal government agencies in a process that was informed by public and private institutions committed to it. The money coming from Calpine, NextEra, and Vistra was not.

Jamie Beaulieu

Farmington, Maine