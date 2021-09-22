In a few months we’ll have the opportunity to vote on a measure that would end democracy as we know it in Maine. It would do this by making it possible for a minority of state senators to block legislation that is supported by the majority of state senators. This isn’t democracy.

Another change the same legislation would make is to allow state senators to repeal legislation it has already decided upon. This isn’t democratic either. It’s also completely unnecessary to provide state senators this power as they have the ability to amend legislation now. In other words, if the majority determines that an error has been made it can easily correct that by amending existing legislation.

I blame the many efforts that aim to undermine confidence in our government and the institutions that support it for this. They’ve been empowering enemies of the democratic process for decades here in America and are solely to blame for the downward spiral we’ve been on. They’re certainly the reason we wasted 20 years fighting a war in Afghanistan the Pentagon was happy to avoid in 1989 when asked to consider picking up where the Soviet Union was then leaving off.

When you see understanding attacked with a barrage of arguments, most of which make no sense, know you are witnessing an attempt to undermine a decision that’s already been made for good reason and do your best to remember the truth. People who care about you are never going to adopt a “throw everything at the wall and see what sticks” approach to convince you that you’re on the wrong path. They’re going to reason with you, not get you stirred up emotionally. If you remember that you’ll find this easier.

Although this age has often been called the “information age”, I think the “disinformation age” is more fitting a label. There’s just so much of it out there it’s hard not to acknowledge the impact it continues to have on our lives.

Jamie Beaulieu

Farmington