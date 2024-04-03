Letter to the Editor: The potholes that keep us from navigating the Road Less Traveled

Our current system of government is sufficient for fixing a road. It is not sufficient for fixing a society. Why is that?

No one is perfect. Every individual has made mistakes and had successes. Everyone has strengths and weaknesses. When we have only limited information about a person, their most sensationalized traits are given the highest weight in our assessment of them. We reduce their identity to the qualities we determine to be the most unique or memorable, which necessarily creates both positive and negative impressions. For the vast majority of us, our experiences of being judged this way have made us reticent to speak up and shine a light on ourselves.

“Successful” politicians are ones that have trained themselves to carefully consider every possible interpretation of a word or action and then to filter their behavior accordingly. They learn, out of necessity, to filter not by what they believe to be true based on their accumulated knowledge or experience, but instead by what they think will minimize the negative response. After walking this line for years, it eventually becomes clear that all choices along this road inevitably converge on a single destination: half the people will like you and the other half will not. A community led by people who are confined to that level of support tends to find itself relegated to completing only the simpler tasks.

A different road to take would be one that leads toward the development of empathy. The more truth we learn about someone’s life, including both the successes and the mistakes, the more empathy we are able to develop for them. Raising a child, even one that isn’t your offspring, means knowing their life story. When you know that, you find yourself always ready to defend them at every opportunity, despite their imperfections. This is a different destination than the one where we were eager to levy criticism at someone based on what we’ve observed through their filter, despite their strengths.

As long as we remain unable to make progress against this barrier (our fear of being judged on our most sensationalized traits by people who haven’t yet gotten to know us) our democracy will remain limited to handling only the menial tasks. Our current system can build a road that leads to a municipality, but it can not build the connections required to turn that municipality into a functional community. These connections can only be built with the efforts of individual citizens and their neighbors. Starting to navigate these potholes requires two things: individuals that are willing to do it AND individuals that are receptive to their neighbors’ attempts to do it. I realize that many readers will not agree with some of what I’ve written. I may regret sharing my thoughts here. But I am ready to be judged for my mistake.

Nathan Hiltz

Wilton, Maine

