Letter to the Editor: The Times, They Are Changing

In the 80’s, I learned of the dangers Americans faced as they defended us from threat in the Middle East and the Soviet Union. Never did I expect I’d live to see the day when Americans would openly betray those sacrifices made to ensure we were safe. And yet, here we are.

Party politics isn’t to blame for this. What is to blame is complacency. Both parties allowed Saudi Arabia to convince them that regime change in the Middle East was a good idea. This required considerable effort after the Pentagon rejected it in the 80’s, and that wasn’t one sided. I can’t tell you how disappointed I was to learn Congress pretended not to know the Saudi government supported those responsible for 9/11, so it could use the event to begin that effort.

I worried Russia would benefit from this when it was just a possibility in 1999. I was studying under one of our leading expert in the region at that time. He thought we’d be okay if we joined Saudi Arabia in restructuring the Middle East only because he assumed experts in that region were wrong to assume it would be so disruptive. Most thought it would last decades, and I agreed with them leaving me to assume Russia would reemerge as a threat to stability in the Black Sea region.

The interesting thing is, no one wanted Russia to reemerge in this way at the time, including all those who say they don’t see the problem with what it’s doing in Ukraine now. This is fatigue. I saw the same in those who initially resisted Saudi Arabia’s effort to persuade us to join it in the Middle East. Courage only lives so long, especially when incentives are offered to those who turn. We used this tactic to undermine the Soviet Union and those who threatened us in the Middle East through the Cold War.

Jamie Beaulieu

Farmington, Maine

Opinion pieces reflect the views of the individual author, and do not reflect the views of the Daily Bulldog, Mt. Blue TV, or Central Maine Media Alliance. Publication of an opinion piece does not equate to endorsement of the content of the piece.