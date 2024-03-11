Letter to the Editor: The Whole Story of Respect

In response to the recent letter from Rep. Tammy Schmersal-Burgess I would offer the following:

1. It was the Republicans in Congress that began the recent history of disrespectful behavior during Presidential speeches to congress. in 2009, Rep. Joe Wilson (R-S.C.) shouted out “You Lie” at President Obama as he was talking about health care.

2. Before the beginning of the SOTU speech when President Trump handed a copy of his speech to Speaker Pelosi, she extended her hand in respect and friendship and he turned away without taking her hand.

3. Look at the expressions on the face of Speaker Johnson as President Biden gave his speech. Knowing full well that he could be seen on television he grimaced and shook his head at multiple points throughout Thursday’s State of the Union address, his first while serving in his new post. If you look at televised SOTU speeches in older history, the people sitting behind the President generally sat stone face to respectfully allow the President of either party to deliver his Constitutionally mandated speech to Congress.

As always, what you see depends on where you stand, which includes Rep. Tammy Schmersal-Burgess (R-Mexico).

Michael Webber

Strong, Maine

