Letter to the Editor: Thoughts on the Maine Supreme Court decision

I am not the only Mainer disappointed with, and disillusioned by, the Maine Supreme Court’s decision to validate CMP’s lease of Maine Public Land (MPL) in Segment 1, for their proposed NECEC project.

Through a referendum effort, Mainers amended the Maine Constitution in 1993 to mandate 2/3 approval, by both legislative chambers, of applications to utilize MPL for projects that would reduce or substantially alter, said lands. How could the Justices conclude that a 150-foot-wide swath to accommodate 100-foot-tall power poles and high voltage transmission lines, did not meet the guidelines? We are still scratching our heads as to why NECEC did not warrant an Environmental Impact Statement, now this.

Over 59% of Maine voters must also wait until April 2023 to learn if our directive to STOP NECEC will stand. If our vote is deemed invalid, I am not alone in believing that the law means little to Augusta and the voice of the People carries no weight, at all.

When corporate demands and political pressure hold greater sway than Constitutional Law and the Will of the People, we are looking at a failed system. From where I stand, Augusta is disgustingly close to the abyss.

Sheryl Hughey-Harth

Jackman, Maine