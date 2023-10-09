Letter to the Editor: Time for a change

The foreign-owned for-profit power companies are spending tens of millions of dollars to attack the Pine Tree Power initiative with big-money ads that only attack but don’t offer any new vision for how they plan to improve. That should tell people an awful lot right there. It’s much like a few years ago when they spent an absolutely mind-blowing record amount of money to attack the referendum over the very unpopular CMP power corridor. It’s one thing to spend some money on a campaign, but the amounts they have to spend are as though they have money to burn. Just think of all those millions of dollars not going back into improving the power grid, lowering costs, and improving service.

Last year CMP and Versant made about 187 million dollars in profits that went largely to big CEO and upper management salaries and to wealthy out-of-country investors. And, also just last year, CMP was again rated as the worst power company in the eastern U.S. while they asked for yet another major rate increase.

This is the awful situation we have because these for-profit companies have a near-monopoly over our power delivery and service, and Mainers are rightfully very fed up with years of their higher and higher costs and poor service.

It is time for a change.

Public non-profit utilities have operated in this country for a very long time including several local ones here in Maine. Currently about a full quarter of Americans receive their power from public non-profit utilities that work well.

Pine Tree Power, or “Our Power”, would allow us, the people of Maine, to finally have a major say in our energy operations and delivery with the focus being on what is best for Mainers and not what is best for rich foreign investors just out to make as much money as possible off the hardworking people of Maine.

Please vote YES on Question-3 to break this corporate monopoly, re-claim our energy future, and say “Enough is enough!” to poor service with higher and higher electricity costs.

Ron Bilancia

Brewer, Maine

Opinion pieces reflect the views of the individual author, and do not reflect the views of the Daily Bulldog, Mt. Blue TV, or Central Maine Media Alliance. Publication of an opinion piece does not equate to endorsement of the content of the piece.