Letter to the Editor: Tired?

Are you tired of only having the option of voting for Democrats or Republicans? Do you feel that neither represent your point of view?

Do you believe that individuals should be free to make their own choices?

Do you believe in the inherent right to free speech?

Do you believe in a smaller and transparent government?

Do you believe that the U.S. should emphasize peace with all nations?

If you have answered yes to these questions, then you may be a Libertarian!

Please find us at online or follow us on Facebook at Franklin County Libertarian Party.

Will Sampson

East Dixfield, Maine