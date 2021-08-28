Letter to the Editor: Turn off your engines

We live in challenging times. People here enjoy the outdoors but we don’t take care of this pretty little planet in one specific way I’m writing about. Please can we learn to turn off engines when we go into stores? Are we so wealthy we can waste precious gasoline? We also pollute the air with noise and fumes. We like to get out into the beautiful outdoors but when are we going to learn to take care of the outdoors? New York State has a law about this very issue https://www.nysenate.gov/legislation/laws/VAT/1210. Let’s start to practice- turn your engines off and others will follow. Yes, some will plead diesel! /don’t tell me what to do /it’s too hot /it’s too cold /it’s a hoax. But really it’s a powerful tool that costs nothing and we could do this.

It is the right thing to do

Jean Antonucci MD

Farmington