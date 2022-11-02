Letter to the Editor: Twice as Productive in Arizona

When it comes to climate change we have to consider the global impact of the decisions we make, for we’re not going to reduce total atmospheric carbon concentrations by squabbling over the resources necessary to deploy clean energy technologies. Politicians and industrial leaders aren’t always cognizant on this, and neither are many activists, because their efforts are typically focused on rallying support for local or regional efforts not with assessing the role they’ll play on the global stage. Unfortunately, the mineral pipelines required to address this problem are so tightly constrained we can’t afford to use them haphazardly.

In ‘The Role of Critical Minerals in Clean Energy Transitions’ the International Energy Agency makes this abundantly clear. According to it the world is going to be short 6 Mt of copper, 500 kt of lithium, and about 100 kt of cobalt by 2030, if just currently stated clean energy policies are pursued. The problem gets worse as we pursue a sustainable deployment scenario, with copper shortages increasing by 1 Mt, lithium by 1300 kt, and cobalt by about 200 kt, by 2030.

This is not a problem we can solve by increasing the output of mining operations between now because 16 years, on average, is required to identify and mine new sources of these minerals. So, to get the best bang for our buck, in terms of reduced carbon emissions, we must carefully utilize them where they’re most effective. We can wait, deploy an army of geologists, identify and begin the processes necessary to mine newly identified sites, but we won’t meet demand until 2038 under the best of circumstances.

If we did haphazardly deploy clean energy solutions until then, we’d be much further behind than we need to be. And since we’re not certain how long it will take to reverse the impact industrial carbon emissions have had to this point, or if they can be reversed entirely, it makes no sense to do so. What we should instead do is deploy these resources where they’ll have the greatest impact until then, and if we’re actually talking about changing the way we utilize limited resources for the better, we’ll maintain that practice for good.

What this means is that a place like New England should not install massive solar arrays that would be twice as productive, and therefore reduce total atmospheric carbon to a greater extent, if deployed in Arizona. For New England it makes more sense to use the hydroelectric resources available and to couple them with wind and other technologies that are going to be more effective. But, of course, we’ll have to remember that fossil fuels emissions (not the loss of vegetation associated with the construction of transmission lines or the release of methane from decaying vegetation in hydroelectric reservoirs) are ultimately responsible for the predicament we’re in. Not to mention that it’s more pressing than salmon reintroduction, which is threatened by climate change anyway.

Jamie Beaulieu

Farmington, Maine