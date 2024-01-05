Letter to the Editor: Valuing diversity, equity, and inclusion

I recently read Mr. Joseph E. Martin’s letter to the editor in the Daily Bulldog entitled, ‘An Affirmative Action Agenda.’

I resented his characterization of former Harvard President Claudine Gay. None of what he said about her is true. Her excellent accomplishments stand for themselves.

I also believe that Martin Luther King would have embraced the concepts Mr. Martin debases.

The terms diversity, equity and inclusion were cornerstones of Dr. King’s philosophy and teaching. He and we value diversity. All people are created equal, regardless of differences. Our founding documents spell this out. We realize it is aspirational and so we aspire to it.

We value equity, and inclusion for the same reasons. We realize, as individuals, as a nation, and as a society, we have a long way to go to attain this aspiration. As Martin Luther said in his speech the night he was assassinated, and I paraphrase, ‘I may not get there with you, but I have been to the mountain.’

We recognize that the United States aspires to be, a government of the people, by the people, for the people, as Lincoln said in his famous speech. Perseverance, tenacity, and love for our fellows will move the needle toward this goal. We are in this together, and the values of diversity, equity, and inclusion put wind under our wings.

Ed Ferreira

New Sharon, Maine

