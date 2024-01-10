Letter to the Editor: Very High Praise for County Commissioners Brann, Harvell and Carlton

On 12/18/2023, Franklin County was the recipient of a major rain storm, which resulted in the most flooding since 1987. Besides the many roads and bridges that were damaged, many snowmobile trails and bridges also washed away or were severely damaged. After the flood receded, snowmobile clubs in Franklin County got out into the woods to inspect the trails and bridges, to include ITS 89/84, which is the responsibility of the North Franklin Snowmobile Club (NFSC) to maintain and groom in Phillips, Avon, Salem Twp., Freeman Twp., and Madrid Twp.

On 12/28/2023 High Peaks Alliance called for a meeting of regional snowmobile clubs. This meeting was held in Strong, Maine and over 100 people attended, including: Sen. Russell Black, 3 State Representatives, County Commissioner Bob Carlton, the Maine Snowmobile Association (MSA) President, Vice President and their lobbyist, 15 snowmobiles clubs, Director Brent West from High Peaks Alliance and 5 of their board members, Joe Higgins the Director of the Maine Snowmobile Program, and some landowners.

At the meeting we heard from each club as to how their trails and bridges were damaged. We also learned that some clubs were able to help other clubs with steel, timber mats, excavators, mapping and labor, if needed. We heard from Director Joe Higgins that the State had no money left because it was all spent for damage repair from the 05/01/2023 flood. The legislators listened, answered questions and said they would try to help with some law and funding changes, but that could not occur for many months, if at all.

What we did learn and finally decided was that the most important trails and bridges to fix, as soon as possible because of a pending snowstorm on 01/07/2024, was the ITS 89/84 trail and to temporally fix the Orbeton Stream Bridge, which are maintained and groomed by the NFSC. Without these trails being fixed, at least temporally in that 2-week period, (and permanently in the summer/fall), snowmobiling in Franklin County would be theoretically shut down. Considering there are as many as 3,500 snowmobilers using the trails daily during the 12-week season and the amount of money spent for lodging, gas, restaurants and local markets by these snowmobilers, the loss would be devastating to these businesses throughout the county, in the tens of millions of dollars.

Franklin County Commissioner Bob Carlton asked HPA board members, Dana Bowman and John Rogers to come to the 01/02/2024 commissioners meeting and make an emergency TIF presentation. Commissioners Terry Brann, Lance Harvell and Bob Carlton approved 3-0 to award the NFSC $100,000 in TIF money, as well as some gravel, tailings and culverts owned by Franklin County, pending a grant application to Charlie Woodworth, the county TIF director. This decision crossed all political boundaries for all of the residents and recreational users of Franklin County. This decision was so important because the State had no money to help this winter industry, however Franklin Couty stepped up and we are so happy. It is my hope for anyone who sees Commissioners Brann, Harvell or Carlton, that they personally thank them and let them know how important that decision was. This was win-win for everyone.

John B. Rogers, Vice President of High Peaks Alliance

Strong, Maine

