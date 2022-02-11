Letter to the Editor: Vote Democrat to constrain corporate greed

Why am I voting Democrat this election cycle? With all the big-ticket issues, there are smaller issues that impact us all out of proportion to their apparent size. One hallmark of a conservative regime underwritten by big corporate donors are extortionate fees combined with high interest rates.

In a prior letter to this journal, I predicted any additional cost overruns and budgetary shortfalls to the NECEC due to bad management would be made up by the customers of CMP. Sadly, I did not foresee that the burden of this project’s failure would also be passed on to the consumers in the state of Maine. Some would sneer at this, and say, “Well, you brought this on yourselves by blocking it.” Indeed, yes, we did our best to stop this unwanted, unneeded, destructive and ruinous project rammed down our throats by an uncaring multinational corporation; a project of no benefit at all to you and I.

Now, Central Maine Power has doubled their rates (clearly punitive). Such rates are simply impossible for many customers to pay: such timing, this huge rate hike right in the middle of winter, pay up or freeze to death – and so they must arrange payment plans. Payment plans that charge interest rates if the payer defaults; thus milking the hapless people of Maine even more.

I vote Democrat, because in a liberal regime corporate greed and extortion are answerable to the law. In a conservative regime – witness LePage – such corporate evil is met with a shrug and a smirk; while we must bow our heads and plod on, trying to survive.

I wonder, if the NECEC project is suddenly approved and completed, would CMP thus reduce their rates again? Far better is for us to direct our energies to the creation of a state public power utility. Such a public utility would be answerable to the people of Maine, not a few billionaire investors.



Jennings, William D.

Farmington