Letter to the editor: Vote to ban the CMP Corridor on Nov. 2

First CMP tried to distance their abysmal reputation from the CMP corridor project, designed to deliver power to Massachusetts through the heart of western Maine. Many saw through this ploy and, despite being subjected to a $30 million PR campaign, Mainers remained unconvinced that it’s a good deal.

Now, just weeks before Election Day, CMP has again shifted tactics. Now, they don’t mention the project at all. CMP has propped up new organizations and hired new spokespeople to spread fear and misinformation about Question 1. My hope is that Mainers again see through CMP’s nonsense.

Question 1 does not:

Create retroactivity – this already exists in nature;

Put roads, bridges or your back deck at risk.

Question 1 does:

Affirm the Legislature and the court’s finding that the lease to cross public lands cannot be hashed out behind closed doors;

Protect critical wildlife habitat in the Upper Kennebec region from high impact transmission lines;

Require a simple majority vote for high impact transmission lines that are greater than 50 miles in length.

For those of you who are still on the fence, know this – Question 1 is your opportunity to stop the CMP Corridor, uphold the Maine Constitution and inject much-needed transparency into the approval process for similar projects down the road. Question 1 is necessary to prevent unelected bureaucrats from pushing unpopular projects that put the interests of foreign corporations first.

If we don’t act now, Maine will become nothing more than an extension cord for southern New England, or as my good friend Darryl says, a cold New Jersey. Please vote yes on Question 1 to ban the CMP Corridor on Nov. 2.

Sandra Howard

Director, No CMP Corridor

Director, Say NO to NECEC

Registered Maine Guide

Caratunk, Maine