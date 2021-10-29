Letter to the Editor: Vote yes on Franklin County Question 2

“No taxation without representation” was a rallying cry for the American Revolution. But right here in Franklin County, that’s essentially what we’ve got. We have 17 towns, three plantations, and several townships, yet we have just three commissioners. Franklin County Question 2 asks if we will expand that number to five, giving representation to more towns, including ones in the northern part of the county, such as Carrabassett Valley, that contribute a significant chunk of the county’s tax revenue. It wasn’t fair to have taxation without representation in 1776, and it’s still not fair in 2021. Please vote Yes on Franklin County Question 2 on November 2.

Jonathan Cohen

Farmington ME