Letter to the Editor: Vote yes to reject the CMP corridor

I have worked in western Maine’s outdoor recreation industry for four years, and I am a resident of the West Forks, Maine. I moved here for many reasons, but the main reason is the natural and remote environment and beauty of The Forks area.

I strongly oppose the CMP Corridor for its damaging effect on the environment, wildlife, scenic views, and the recreation tourism industry. For those of us who live and work in segments 1 & 2, it is critical that we have a thriving tourism economy for the rafting, snowmobiling, fishing and hiking seasons.

I also oppose this project for its ineffectiveness against climate change, how the corridor will prevent the growth of Maine-based renewable energy, and how it will eliminate forestry and biomass jobs.

I encourage all elected officials to listen to and align with the majority of concerned Mainers to help stop this project now.

Since we haven’t been able to depend on our state agencies to protect our land and represent Maine citizens, I am happy to have signed the petition to initiate a statewide vote this fall. Mainers deserve to have a say on this life-changing, industrialization of our lands and way of life.

I hope you will join me on November 2nd in voting YES to REJECT the CMP Corridor!



Emily Wolf

West Forks