Letter to the Editor: Voter repression is happening

In these days of voter repression at the state and national level, the move by Franklin County Commissioners to change the position of Franklin County Treasurer to an appointed one rather than an elected one, is scarey.

Voter repression can’t happen in Maine? Well it is happening. An appointed position means that the person appointed is not independent of those who appointed them. An elected one is responsible to the voters who elected them.

Pam Prodan is highly qualified having held the elected position for the past seven years. As she stated in her October 19 declaration of candidacy for the 2022 election, it is up to the voters to decide if she should continue to do the work she has been doing. Not the Commissioners.

My question to the Commissioners is: Why are you trying to grab more power than you already have; What are you trying to suppress?

Jo Josephson

Temple