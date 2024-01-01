Letter to the Editor: Voters Rights

By now, we all can see what Maine’s Secretary of State did to Donald Trump. She got her moment in the sun. What Shenna Bellows did was absolutely disgraceful. Kicking President Trump off Maine’s ballot was an egregious abuse of the powers of her office. She is an embarrassment to Maine and should not serve another minute in any public office.

Something else should also be said. Former State Senator Ethan Strimling, former State Senator Kim Rosen, and former State Senator Tom Saviello have been around a long time. As I recall, Saviello has been a democrat, an independent, and a republican. With all that experience, they must be well aware that the complaint they brought to Bellows was wrongheaded and politically motivated, but they brought it anyway. Maine people have some serious questions. For example, what influenced these three independent people to come together and decide they wanted to remove President Trump from the ballot? Why did they go to Bellows rather than the courts with their challenge? Where did they get the high powered and expensive lawyers that stood for them at the hearing? Who is paying the bill for these lawyers and providing the expense money?

Maine people have a right to know the answer to these questions and many more. What outside influencers would cause three seasoned politicians, who are well versed in Maine government, to get together and decide that they would disenfranchise over 300 thousand Maine voters who voted for Donald Trump in 2020? What gave them the right to adjudge Trump guilty of anything?

Donald Trump, like him or not, is a legal candidate for President. All adults in Maine have the ability to vote. If they don’t want Trump they will vote for someone else. Trump has not been convicted of inciting or participating in any insurrection. Only a solidly democrat committee has even maintained that what happened Jan. 06 was an insurrection and not a riot.

I am glad to see the Maine republican party fighting back against the anti-democracy actions that have been enveloping our nation and our culture for years. Enough is enough. If progressive globalist interests in America want a war with the folks who believe in our constitution, our two parent families, and our belief in hard work and personal responsibility, then they deserve to get it.

Maine people demand public answers to the questions above. We are not going to take it anymore. Democrats are not going to take away our right to choose our own leaders through an honest and observable voting process, and republicans must stand and protect Maine people.

Joseph E. Martin

Rumford, Maine

State Senate Candidate, District #19

Opinion pieces reflect the views of the individual author, and do not reflect the views of the Daily Bulldog, Mt. Blue TV, or Central Maine Media Alliance. Publication of an opinion piece does not equate to endorsement of the content of the piece.