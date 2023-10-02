Letter to the Editor: Walton’s Mill Park

Congratulations to all of the people involved in the removal of the Walton’s Mill dam and redevelopment of the site into a park. While there was a significant opposition to and some vocal naysayers against the project at the beginning, perseverance prevailed. The town has made a explicit decision to move forward from the past in a way that honors the past and provides positives for the future (of people and wildlife).

While not comparable in scale, one only has to look at the mess that remains in the center of the town of Jay of the Otis paper mill, a facility with a very proud history and an ignominious end.

The town of Farmington, as they did with the conversion of the old sand/salt facility at the entrance to the town into a park, has done another fine job.

Congratulations on a job well done.

Michael Webber

Strong, Maine

