Letter to the Editor: We need to try new things

I recently read about a contentious meeting at a small town in Vermont. The meeting was about the Rising Crime that is becoming more prevalent in Rural areas. In the article an older man said, “I look back to when I grew up. There was rule of law. There was respect for each other,” he said. “Where did it go?”

He then asked the panel of community leaders “So maybe someone could enlighten me and the community: When did this begin?” To that a in the local police lieutenant said, “Does anyone want to take a crack at that?”

Well I thought I’d take a crack at it.

The United States already has the highest number of prisoners of any country worldwide, so any reasonable person would agree the adage “get tougher on crime” just hasn’t seemed to worked out too well.

So what else do we look at? How about comparing what things were like when crime wasn’t so pervasive and then look at what we, as a society, have done that has affected local populations.

First I looked at the FBI statistics they show from the years 1960 – 1969 Maine had 770 robberies. However from 2000-2019 Maine had 3083 robberies. That’s 4 times more robberies in the same amount of time, while the population only increased by a little over 1/3 . There was also over 3 times more aggravated assaults in that same period, clearly there is a problem that more police and jails won’t fix.

So what has society done since the 60’s that has effected local populations? More drugs, lack of local manufacturing and the consolidation of schools are what I come up with. Most people reading this will blame it all on drugs and no doubt that has a big effect but I don’t think it’s the whole story.

For instance, let’s look at how consolidation of schools effected local populations. In the 50’s and 60’s we had small local schools. Because of that we had a limited number of kids to get to know and play with so you chummed with all the neighbor kids. The jock, smart kid, short kid, special kid, all knew each other, and all played together. Now with consolidated school kids tend to have little cliques and tend to hang with kids like themselves. They have less of a chance to really get to know other kids unlike themselves. Today with live streaming we could easily go back to smaller schools. Let the top teachers in each subject teach teach via live stream and have a teacher in the room to help.

Also, back in the 60’severy kid had a bike and they used it. We rode to our to friends house, to the playground, to the store and many other places. Hardly a day went by when we weren’t on our bike weather permitting. Also, most adults had large families so everyone watched out for everyone else’s kids. Now that is all gone, most parents would never allow their kids to ride on a main road and for good reason. Roads have become the domain for automobiles and very little has been done by towns to make it safer for kids to get around on their bikes. Things like bike paths, bike lanes painted different color or curbs separating bike lanes and residential streets with signs designating some streets as bicycle friendly streets. The lack of exercise has had a large effect on kids both in recent years mentally and physically. When you exercise your body produces endorphins, a chemical that alleviates pain, lowers stress, improves mood, and enhances your sense of well-being. The CDC Data and Statistics on Children’s Mental Health shows that Among adolescents aged 12-17 years in the years 2018-2019, that 36.7% had persistent feelings of sadness or hopelessness and 18.8% seriously considered attempting suicide.

In conclusion we do have a problem, it appears to be a societal problem, and it is getting worse, making more jails, and hiring more police has not reduced the problem. We need to try new things and we need to do it soon.

Richard Marble

Farmington, Maine

Opinion pieces reflect the views of the individual author, and do not reflect the views of the Daily Bulldog, Mt. Blue TV, or Central Maine Media Alliance. Publication of an opinion piece does not equate to endorsement of the content of the piece.