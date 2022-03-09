Letter to the Editor: Welcome home

Isn’t it great to be coming out of our shells again?

We in the Maine Lobster Fishing Industry have been busy working to save the Right Whale while continuing to provide your favorite seafood: Sweet, Rich, Maine Lobster!

Thanks to self imposed guidelines and regulations, the Maine Lobster Industry is bringing the Right Whale back from the brink of extinction!

With break away links in lines, trawling up multiple traps on a single vertical line and state wide line markings to ID rope in the event of an entanglement (there has been ONLY ONE ENTANGLEMENT in Maine waters and NOT A SINGLE MORTALITY in Maine waters since 2007 (data from NOAA Species Assessment Reports 2007 through 2021).

We are proud of our efforts and record in responsible and sustainable lobster fishing going back generations and pleased to announce that the Right Whale population is stable, growing and currently (January 2022) numbers around 600 whales (NOAA Species Assessment Reports 2007-2021).

Right Whales are on the move and rarely seen in the Gulf of Maine as they follow their favorite seafood (copepods) north and east towards the Gulf of St Lawrence and the Bay of Fundy, just as you follow your favorite seafood, Maine Lobster, north and east to our great State of Maine!

We are here, eyes on the water through the year going out daily fishing responsibly, sustainably just as our fathers, grandfathers and great grandfathers did only now we have added mothers and grandmothers to the fleet…wait til you try some of their recipes for enjoying your favorite seafood year round, stews, bisques, risottos, pastas, salads, casseroles, breakfasts, lunches and dinners—-Maine Lobster coming up from the cold depths off the Rockbound Coast of Maine and out of it’s shell for your enjoyment!

Live longer, Love better, Eat Maine Lobster!

Robert Burke

Sedgwick, ME