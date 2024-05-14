Letter to the Editor: Western Maine 100 Year Flood

Disaster: 4754

Date of Flooding: Dec 17 – 18, 2023

Western Maine 100 Year Flood

May 13, 2024

Dear Senator Collins, Senator King, Congressman Golden, Congresswoman Pingree,

After a 3 month ordeal dealing with FEMA, I was told that the newest directive from the White House, www.fema.gov/press-release/20240119/biden-harris-administration-reforms-disaster-assistance-program-help only applies to disasters after March 22, 2024. The new policy is not retroactive. If there was a problem within the FEMA policy why would 3 months make a difference? I believe that Maine has a robust entrepreneurial and agricultural economy but is ignored by FEMA and jeopardizes it’s longevity.

I am begging you to all come together to request this newest FEMA policy to be retroactive to include the 100 Year flood that has affected so many of us especially in rural Western Maine on December 17, 2023.

I just spoke with a former FEMA employee (25 Plus Years) who told me of the FEMA business model that is based upon internal confusion and ultimate denial. I know you are busy with International Problems and appreciate all you have done to save the World. But, can you just take a minute or two and ask the White House to make this new FEMA policy retroactive now?

Affected families are tired and weary dealing with FEMA only to get a complete runaround – I am not the only one. Something has to be done to help us all.

Thank you in advance,

Regards,

Paul S Caruso

Phillips, Maine

