Letter to the editor: What Do You Stand For?

Recently Sen. Mitch McConnell has been telling donors, colleagues and lobbyists that the Republican Party won’t be coming out with an official platform or agenda leading into the 2022 midterm elections. This is on top of the fact that the party also failed to issue a platform prior to the 2020 presidential election, and so the last official word of what the party stands for dates back to 2016.

At least we now know where the money is going. GOP donors can expect their contributions to be spent on Donald Trump’s legal defense funds — lawyers who are handling fraud investigations that go back to before he was president.

It leads me to ask What do you stand For? I am looking for some sort of actual statement from the party. Perhaps a few words on offering a social safety net to families suffering the economic and social effects of a once-in-a-century pandemic. Not much being said in that area. What speaks loudly are the votes by most Republicans in the House and in the Senate: votes, for instance, such as those cast recently against the infrastructure bill and now the open opposition to the Build Back Better bill and the Voting Rights legislation that is so critical to our Democracy.

Anyone looking to read an actual platform can find one on the Franklin County Democrats’ website. You may very well find yourself there, being recognized, respected and cared for. Give it a try: Franklin County Democrats, then click on the link at the top that says Our Party.

Eileen Kreutz

