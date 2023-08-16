Letter to the Editor: What happened when I was not looking

Recently I was shocked to find that the bank that I have been with for over seventeen years is a major investor in fossil fuels and now is accelerating its investment in new and expanded tar sand oil projects. Tar sand oil is one of the most environmental degrading fossil fuel. It is hard for me to believe that this is even allowed to happen.

But thanks to Third Act, a national climate organization founded by climate leader Bill McKibben, I now know what my money is supporting, and I am going to be changing that. Third Act was founded for Americans 60 and older, and their allies, to address the climate crisis in the “third act” of our lives. One of their main focuses is to identify where the money for fossil fuel expansion is coming from, and to offer suggestions for more sustainable alternatives. Third Act has identified the banks that are the biggest investors in fossil fuel expansion, they are Bank of America, Chase Morgan, Citibank, Wells Fargo. Here in Main, Canadian owned TD Bank, my bank, holds a special interest for Mainers because they hold the majority of Mainers deposits and are the largest investor in tar sand oil extraction. Is this where Mainer’s really want their money invested?

I can see that by choosing a bank more in alignment with my values and vision of the future, is a small but powerful choice, and easier than I thought. I will be switching my accounts to a local Maine bank that invest in our local community rather than fossil fuels. I invite you to explore Third Act (thirdact.org) and join us in addressing the climate crisis. There is a new chapter of Third Act forming in Farmington.

Please call 207-573-0430 (Third Act) for more information.

Willow Embry

Farmington, Maine

Opinion pieces reflect the views of the individual author, and do not reflect the views of the Daily Bulldog, Mt. Blue TV, or Central Maine Media Alliance. Publication of an opinion piece does not equate to endorsement of the content of the piece.